Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in San Jose

McElhinney will guard the cage during Saturday's road game versus the Sharks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney was a little shaky in his last start Jan. 16 against the Wild, surrendering three goals on 23 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. The 36-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sharks team that just lost Tomas Hertl (knee) for the season.