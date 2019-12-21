Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Washington
McElhinney will tend twine Saturday versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
McElhinney will make his ninth start of the season Saturday, taking on a Capitals team that's won three of four and ranks first in goals per game (3.56). The veteran netminder holds a 3-3-2 record across eight appearances in 2019-20.
