Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting Saturday

McElhinney will guard the cage during Saturday's Global Series matchup with the Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney hasn't been good in limited action this season, posting a 1-1-2 record while registering a sub-par 3.94 GAA and .899 save percentage in four appearances. The 36-year-old netminder will hope to start righting the ship in a matchup with a Buffalo team that's averaging 2.93 goals per game this campaign, 17th in the NHL.

