McElhinney made 31 saves Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The rarely-used backup earned his second win of the season. He has performed well in the wins, but not so well in the loss. McElhinney allowed just a single goal in wins against the Canes and Preds, and six last time out against the Panthers. We have confidence in the Bolts and the 37-year-old veteran.