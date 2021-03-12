McElhinney surrendered five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

McElhinney gave up three goals in the first period and didn't get much better after that. The Lightning almost overcame the deficit in the third, but they came up short. The 37-year-old goalie dropped to 2-2-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .873 save percentage in five appearances. McElhinney's starting opportunities will likely remain sparse, but he needs to perform better when Andrei Vasilevskiy gets a game off.