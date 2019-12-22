Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Struggles continue
McElhinney stopped 32 shots in a 3-1 Tampa Bay loss to Washington on Saturday.
He allowed two goals. The game was tight until the Dmitry Orlov broke the tie at the 13:57 mark of the third period. McElhinney has been a shadow of the goalie we all came to love and respect over the last couple years. He's a tough activation -- we just can't recommend McElhinney right now.
