McElhinney made 18 saves on 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The third goal was an empty-netter

McElhinney didn't face lot of traffic, but he was beat on a deflection by Oliver Bjorkstrand on the first goal. David Savard scored the second tally. McElhinney dropped to 3-4-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .882 save percentage. The 37-year-old will likely continue seeing minimal playing time behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, who figures to start Thursday's rematch with the Blue Jackets.