McElhinney turned aside 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

The Lightning never trailed in the contest, and McElhinney wasn't particularly busy. He was only beat by Dante Fabbro's power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old McElhinney won't see much playing time this year, but his start Monday was designed to give Andrei Vasilevskiy a rare night off. Expect McElhinney to return to the backup role for Tuesday's second half of the back-to-back in Nashville.