Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Surrenders pair of goals
McElhinney gave up two goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
The 36-year-old didn't get much goal support as the Lightning's team 10-game winning streak was snapped. McElhinney slipped to 5-5-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 12 starts this season. Expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to return to the crease Tuesday against the Kings after getting a breather Sunday.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Second straight win•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting against Senators•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws rare start•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Struggles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.