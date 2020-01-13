Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Surrenders pair of goals

McElhinney gave up two goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

The 36-year-old didn't get much goal support as the Lightning's team 10-game winning streak was snapped. McElhinney slipped to 5-5-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 12 starts this season. Expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to return to the crease Tuesday against the Kings after getting a breather Sunday.