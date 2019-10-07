Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Swamped in OT loss
McElhinney stopped 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The veteran backup -- who spent last season in Carolina -- was hit by a barrage of rubber in his first start of the season, allowing a goal in each frame including Jaccob Slavin's winner 1:53 into OT. McElhinney played in a career-high 33 games last year, but he isn't likely to see that much action in 2019-20 behind workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine against Nashville•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Lands two-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't re-sign with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Can't rescue Canes•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for must-win game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.