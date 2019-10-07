Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Swamped in OT loss

McElhinney stopped 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran backup -- who spent last season in Carolina -- was hit by a barrage of rubber in his first start of the season, allowing a goal in each frame including Jaccob Slavin's winner 1:53 into OT. McElhinney played in a career-high 33 games last year, but he isn't likely to see that much action in 2019-20 behind workhorse Andrei Vasilevskiy.