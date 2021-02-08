McElhinney will make his season debut in Monday's road game versus the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney spent the first two weeks of the season in the league's COVID-19 protocol, and he'll finally make his debut in the Lightning's 10th game of the year. The 37-year-old was mediocre last season with a .906 save percentage and an 8-7-3 record. The surplus of offensive support positions McElhinney well for a win, and it helps that the Preds rank 26th with 2.55 goals per contest.