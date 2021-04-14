McElhinney allowed seven goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

McElhinney wasn't great on his own, and the Lightning's defense allowed a handful of odd-man rushes. The 37-year-old goalie dropped to 3-5-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .862 save percentage in nine outings. McElhinney hasn't provided solid games as a backup -- he's only limited opponents to two or fewer goals three times this season. Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to be in goal Thursday versus the Panthers.