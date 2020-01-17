Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Takes loss against Wild
McElhinney stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
The backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy, McElhinney was making his second start in the past five days but came out on the losing end as he did Sunday in New Jersey. The 36-year-old journeyman dropped to 5-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .902 save percentage.
