Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Tasked with Sunday's start
McElhinney will guard the cage for Sunday's road matchup versus Detroit, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 36-year-old has been decent in spot-start duties this campaign, going 8-7-2 along with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage in 17 appearances. McElhinney will draw an outstanding matchup against a Red Wings offense that sits last in the league in goals per game this season (1.97). McElhinney certainly warrants a strong look in DFS formats against the league's worst team in Detroit who has 37 points the campaign.
