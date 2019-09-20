Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine against Nashville
McElhinney will start in goal in Friday's preseason match against the Predators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
McElhinney is expected to play the entirety of Friday's contest, so he'll be an attractive option in daily contests. The 36-year-old journeyman is firmly entrenched as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
