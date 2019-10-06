Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Tending twine Sunday

McElhinney will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

McElhinney will make his season debut against the team he played 33 games for last season. The veteran was a solid backstop last year with a .912 save percentage and 2.58 GAA. The Hurricanes are off to a hot start with two straight wins and seven combined goals, so McElhinney will need to be on top of his game in this outing.