Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Victorious in rare start

McElhinney stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.

It was only the sixth start of the season for McElhinney, but he's won each of the last three of those. Andrei Vasilevskiy will continue to handle the vast majority of the workload barring an injury.

