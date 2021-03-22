McElhinney kicked out 29 shots in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

McElhinney gave Andrei Vasilevskiy a breather and picked up his first win in over a month, snapping a three-game winless skid (0-2-1). The 37-year-old owns a 3.16 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven appearances on the year.

