McElhinney kicked out 29 shots in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
McElhinney gave Andrei Vasilevskiy a breather and picked up his first win in over a month, snapping a three-game winless skid (0-2-1). The 37-year-old owns a 3.16 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven appearances on the year.
