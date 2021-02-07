McElhinney is expected to make his season debut against the Predators either Monday or Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper didn't specify which game McElhinney will play. The 37-year-old netminder will make his season debut nonetheless, and Andrei Vasilevskiy will handle the other game. McElhinney was was mediocre with the Bolts last season, recording a .906 save percentage and an 8-7-3 record.