Girardi (neck) is day-to-day after his medical tests came back negative Monday.

Considering the force with which Girardi was hit in the neck with the puck, his injury could have been significantly worse. The team did not announce any decisions regarding the veteran's availability versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, so it's possible he avoids missing any time. If the defenseman is sidelined, Andrej Sustr or Braydon Coburn should slot into the lineup in his stead.