Girardi (neck) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's contest against Carolina, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girardi has earned the reputation as a warrior throughout his tenured NHL career and the fact that he might not miss any game action after taking a shot directly to the neck is just another testament as to why. The 33-year-old isn't much of an offensive threat despite putting up two points last time out, but he is extremely adept at shot blocking, which is unfortunately what got him into this situation in the first place.