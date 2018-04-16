Girardi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 on Monday against New Jersey.

Girardi joined partner Victor Hedman for line rushes at practice, per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, which is a good indication the defenseman will be available. Having said that, fantasy owners will want to check back once the Lightning take the ice for warmups. If the veteran is unable to give it a go, Andrej Sustr or Jake Dotchin would be most likely to replace him in the lineup.