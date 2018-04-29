Lightning's Dan Girardi: Gets first point of playoffs
Girardi scored his first goal of the postseason in Saturday's 6-2, Game 1 loss to Boston in the Eastern Conference Second Round.
It was Girardi's first point of the postseason and his first playoff goal since 2013-14. Girardi's value, particularly in the second season, lies in his ability to clear creases, not tally points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...