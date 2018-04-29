Girardi scored his first goal of the postseason in Saturday's 6-2, Game 1 loss to Boston in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

It was Girardi's first point of the postseason and his first playoff goal since 2013-14. Girardi's value, particularly in the second season, lies in his ability to clear creases, not tally points.

