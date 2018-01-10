Girardi (neck) will play Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Fox Sports Florida reports.

Girardi suffered a six-game pointless streak before Sunday night, when he put up one goal and one assist in just 10:39 of ice time, since he left early after taking a puck to the neck. Still, Girardi doesn't pose much of an offensive threat, having no 20-point seasons since the 2014-15 campaign.