Girardi is still searching for his first point as a member of the Lightning.

The bottom-pairing defenseman has only set 11 shots on goal, and he's logging 17:12 of ice time, which is his lowest mark since entering the league with the Rangers in 2006-07. Girardi is likely someone you can cut bait with in favor of a surging waiver acquisition in shallow leagues.

