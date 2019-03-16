Girardi (lower body) was absent from morning skate ahead of Saturday's game against the Capitals, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With Anton Stralman (lower body) also omitted from the latest session, the Bolts reportedly will continue relying on Jan Rutta to round out the depth on the blue line. Girardi is looking at a fourth straight absence, though he's not on injured reserve thanks, in large part, to extra roster flexibility that opened up after the trade deadline.