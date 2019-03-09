Lightning's Dan Girardi: Looks unfit to play Saturday
Girardi (lower body) is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Girardi almost assuredly will miss the upcoming contest, which helps explain why Jan Rutta was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday evening. With an emphasis on the penalty kill, the former has produced four goals and 11 assists over 61 games this season.
