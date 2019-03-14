Girardi (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit, NHL.com's Dave Hogg reports.

Girardi will miss a third consecutive game Thursday, but his continued absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 15 points in 61 contests this campaign. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.

