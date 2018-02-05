Girardi (lower body) won't be available against the Oilers on Monday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Girardi told reporters he is hoping to return soon, which leaves open the possibility he suits up versus Vancouver on Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman garnered a lone assist in his previous six outings, along with four shots, nine hits and 12 blocks. For fantasy owners looking for hits (71) and blocked shots (108), Girardi could certainly fill a gap, but don't expect him to chip in much offensively.