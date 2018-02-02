Play

Girardi (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game in Calgary, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

The 33-year-old blueliner will be considered day-to-day with the injury. Girardi has just 12 points on the season, but has an impressive plus-18 rating. This likely won't have much fantasy relevance, but it certainly hurts Tampa Bay's depth.

