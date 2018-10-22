Girardi tallied an assist against the Blackhawks in a 6-3 win Sunday.

Girardi has three assists to start the season, but he's unlikely to keep it up. The 34-year-old hasn't had more than 18 points in a season over the last three years, and he doesn't get any power-play time. He's a solid defensive-minded defenseman, but that's not what excites fantasy players.