Lightning's Dan Girardi: Picks up helper
Girardi tallied an assist against the Blackhawks in a 6-3 win Sunday.
Girardi has three assists to start the season, but he's unlikely to keep it up. The 34-year-old hasn't had more than 18 points in a season over the last three years, and he doesn't get any power-play time. He's a solid defensive-minded defenseman, but that's not what excites fantasy players.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.