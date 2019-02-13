Lightning's Dan Girardi: Point slump at 16 games
Girardi has gone 16 games without a point.
He's not a guy the Bolts count on for points. Instead, Girardi's roles as a crease clearer and effective defense-first guy are far more valuable.
