Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure if Girardi (lower body) will be available for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girardi is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive game Thursday, but if he's unable to go his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled three goals and 12 points in 48 contests this campaign. If he's able to return to the lineup against Vancouver, the veteran blueliner will likely bump Andrej Sustr from the lineup.