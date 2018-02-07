Lightning's Dan Girardi: Questionable for Thursday's tilt
Coach Jon Cooper isn't sure if Girardi (lower body) will be available for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Girardi is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive game Thursday, but if he's unable to go his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled three goals and 12 points in 48 contests this campaign. If he's able to return to the lineup against Vancouver, the veteran blueliner will likely bump Andrej Sustr from the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...