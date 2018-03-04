Lightning's Dan Girardi: Rare goal for defender
Girardi scored his first goal in 19 games in Saturday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.
Girardi is certainly not known for his offensive prowess -- the goal was just his fourth of the season and 14th point. So, any fantasy value would come in obscure formats that use blocked shots and hits.
