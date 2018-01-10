Girardi (neck) is ready to return after missing just one game, reports the Tampa Tribune.

The remarkable shot blocker stopped a puck Sunday between his jaw and chin, which caused him to briefly lose feeling in his arm. But Girardi passed all concussion tests and practised Tuesday, but was a last-minute scratch that night. He's a little sore, but will be in the lineup Thursday against the Flames.

