Lightning's Dan Girardi: Ready to return Thursday
Girardi (neck) is ready to return after missing just one game, reports the Tampa Tribune.
The remarkable shot blocker stopped a puck Sunday between his jaw and chin, which caused him to briefly lose feeling in his arm. But Girardi passed all concussion tests and practised Tuesday, but was a last-minute scratch that night. He's a little sore, but will be in the lineup Thursday against the Flames.
