Lightning's Dan Girardi: Ready to roll Thursday
Girardi (lower body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The veteran blueliner will return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Girardi, , who's notched three goals and 12 points in 48 contests this campaign, will skate with Mikhail Sergachev on Tampa Bay's second pairing against Vancouver.
