Girardi finished with an assist and a plus-3 rating during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

The plus-3 stands out on a night where Tampa Bay surrendered five goals and looked oddly mortal. The heavyweight defender is worth a look in deeper formats that reward his contributions in hits (31) and blocked shots (46), but he remains a reach in standard formats.

