Girardi scored a rare goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Before this goal, he hadn't scored -- or even tallied a point -- since Dec. 20, going 21 games without getting on the scorer sheet. Obviously with that kind of drought, Girardi hasn't produced much offense this season, but actually, he's still on pace for a fairly decent offensive output based on his standards. He has four goals and 13 points in 58 games this season. Girardi needs five more points to match his total from 2017-18.