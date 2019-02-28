Lightning's Dan Girardi: Registers goal
Girardi scored a rare goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Before this goal, he hadn't scored -- or even tallied a point -- since Dec. 20, going 21 games without getting on the scorer sheet. Obviously with that kind of drought, Girardi hasn't produced much offense this season, but actually, he's still on pace for a fairly decent offensive output based on his standards. He has four goals and 13 points in 58 games this season. Girardi needs five more points to match his total from 2017-18.
More News
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Point slump at 16 games•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Riding seven-game slump•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Toiling in relative obscurity•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Picks up helper•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Top pairing with Hedman•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Tallies game-winning goal in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...