Lightning's Dan Girardi: Remains out Monday
Girardi (lower body) will remain out of the lineup Monday in Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
This will be Girardi's second consecutive absence. The stay-at-home blueliner's omission from the lineup is unlikely to cause much of a stir in the fantasy realm, as he has just 15 points in 61 games. His next chance to return will come Thursday in Detroit, though Lightning coach Jon Cooper added that Girardi and Anton Stralman may not play Thursday, either.
