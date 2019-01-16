Girardi was in the middle of a seven-game point drought heading into play Tuesday night.

Girardi had a relatively productive three-week period to start December -- he had put up seven points, including one goal, in an 11-game stretch. But that isn't Girardi -- he's a defensive-minded crease clearer who just angles opposing forwards out of the play. There's no fantasy value here. But his goalies sure love him.

