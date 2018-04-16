Girardi (undisclosed) will play Monday for Game 3 against New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Despite leaving Game 2 before the third period, Girardi won't need a game to rest his injury. Although he'll slot back into the first line with Victor Hedman, Girardi isn't logging huge minutes despite the top pairing, skating for just 17:05 in his last 10 games. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old should still receive plenty of offensive opportunities as Tampa Bay has scored five goals in each of the first two series games.