Lightning's Dan Girardi: Still unfit to play
Girardi (lower body) will not play against the Coyotes on Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Tampa Bay's blue line is still thin with Girardi and Anton Stralman (lower body) both missing the last several contests. The 34-year-old doesn't have a timetable to return, but his next chance to play will be Wednesday in Washington.
