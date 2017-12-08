Girardi collected two assists, two shots and three hits through 17:55 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The veteran defenseman has just a single goal and seven points through 28 games for the campaign, and he's also logging a career-low 16:57 of ice time per contest. Girardi is still chipping in respectable peripheral numbers with 10 PIM, 44 hits, 65 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating, but fantasy owners would probably need more offense from him to warrant a roster spot in the majority of settings.