Lightning's Dan Girardi: Tallies game-winning goal in Game 4
Girardi scored a game-winning overtime goal to lift the Lightning over the Bruins 4-3 on Friday night. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.
Key overtime winners often come from the most unlikely sources, and that was definitely the case with Girardi scoring in overtime in Game 4. He came into the night with just one goal and two points in eight playoff games, and during the regular season, he tallied just six goals in 77 contests. With that in mind, owners shouldn't expect Girardi to go on any type of scoring spree. The only thing he really supplies to a fantasy lineup is an above average plus/minus. He owns a plus-5 rating in nine playoff games.
