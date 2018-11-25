Lightning's Dan Girardi: Toiling in relative obscurity
Girardi has one point -- a goal -- in his last 16 games.
His ice time remains high, especially with fellow workhorse defender Anton Stralman on the sideline. Girardi is guy who toils in relative obscurity and it's a good day when his name isn't mentioned. There's plenty of ice time available for guys like that, but no room for it in fantasy.
