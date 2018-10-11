Lightning's Dan Girardi: Top pairing with Hedman
Girardi is paired with Victor Hedman on the Lightning's top defence pairing at even-strength.
There were murmurs of Girardi's decline over the summer, but the steady stay-at-home presence from Welland, Ontario should be a solid fit beside the strong, smooth-skating Hedman. Girardi will not provide fantasy owners with value, but he will be a good wing man for Hedman on a super-deep blue line.
