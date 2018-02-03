Lightning's Dan Girardi: Unfit to play Saturday
Girardi (lower body) will be an injured scratch for Saturday's road contest against the Canucks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This marks the second straight absence for Girardi, who was replaced by Slater Koekkoek for Thursday's wild 7-4 road win over the Flames. Expect a similar arrangement in the upcoming clash, with 33-year-old Girardi's next opportunity to play arriving Monday against the Oilers in Edmonton.
More News
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Out for Tuesday's game•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Healthy for Tuesday's game•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Could play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Dan Girardi: Considered day-to-day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...