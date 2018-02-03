Girardi (lower body) will be an injured scratch for Saturday's road contest against the Canucks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This marks the second straight absence for Girardi, who was replaced by Slater Koekkoek for Thursday's wild 7-4 road win over the Flames. Expect a similar arrangement in the upcoming clash, with 33-year-old Girardi's next opportunity to play arriving Monday against the Oilers in Edmonton.