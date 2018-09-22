Lightning's Danick Martel: Claimed by Lightning
Martel was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on Saturday, Elliotte Freedman of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It makes sense that Tampa Bay would take a chance on the diminutive center, given the success the franchise has seen from Martin St. Louis and, more recently, Tyler Johnson. Cracking the team's NHL roster will be tough, but the accomplished AHL scorer could do it if Martel's able to showcase that scoring touch at the highest level.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...