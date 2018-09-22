Martel was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on Saturday, Elliotte Freedman of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It makes sense that Tampa Bay would take a chance on the diminutive center, given the success the franchise has seen from Martin St. Louis and, more recently, Tyler Johnson. Cracking the team's NHL roster will be tough, but the accomplished AHL scorer could do it if Martel's able to showcase that scoring touch at the highest level.