Martel dressed for three straight games right before Christmas after being a healthy scratch for the previous five weeks.

He even picked up his first NHL point against Vancouver on the Thursday night. And despite playing just 6 minutes, 57 seconds, Martel was the most hated man in the building because of his abrasive play (four PIM). His ice time was just over nine minutes the other two games, but he produced no points. Martel has just that one point in four games this season, so don't look here for fantasy production.