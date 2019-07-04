Lightning's Danick Martel: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Martel signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Martel sat as a healthy scratch more often than not in 2018-19, finishing the campaign with two assists in nine appearances with the big club. He'll likely have a similar role with the Lightning in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his status.
